Battle for UP: SP worker shot dead in poll related violence

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 15 In the first incident of poll-related violence, a Samajwadi Party leader was shot dead and another person injured when some people attacked them in his village under Nigohi police circle on Tuesday.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Sudhir Kumar and booth president of Samajwadi Party in the Vikrampur Chakora village. The injured person is Sunil.

The accused have been identified as Antu and Sarvesh of the same village.

Superintendent of Police City Sanjay Kumar said that a manhunt had been launched for the accused and the two would be arrested soon.

Sources said that there had been a dispute between the deceased and the accused on Monday during polling over fake voting.

