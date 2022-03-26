B'desh celebrates 52nd Independence and National Day; Prez, PM pay tributes to nation

Dhaka, March 26 Celebrations were held nation-wide on Saturday as Bangladesh marked its 52nd Independence and National Day, with the government making elaborate arrangements to make the day special.

Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages extended their heartfelt greetings to the countrymen, living both at home and abroad.

The day's programmes began with gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of respect to the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered subjugation under the British rule and Pakistan from time to time till achieving Independence in 1971.

The National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka was the main venue of the celebrations.

President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial. Contingents from the Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute on the occasion.

Flanked by party leaders, Hasina, who's also the President of the Awami League, then laid a wreath on behalf of her party.

Hasina also paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital after returning from Savar.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, senior Awami League leaders and civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Later, Hasina released a commemorative postage stamp on the Salimpur Wireless Station, which was the receiving and transmitting station for the declaration of Independence by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The national flag was hoisted atop all government buildings, while the streets and the important city intersections were decorated with multi-coloured miniature flags and festoons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor