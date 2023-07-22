Bengal assembly: TMC to move special motion on Manipur

Kolkata, July 22 : Trinamool Congress is planning to move a special motion on the floor of the West Bengal assembly condemning the recent incident women being paraded nude in Manipur during the forthcoming monsoon session of the house starting from July 24.

“The matter will be discussed at the business advisory committee and any decision on this count will be conveyed only after that,” the speaker of West Bengal assembly Biman Banerjee told media persons on late Saturday afternoon. The business advisory committee meeting will be on Monday only when the monsoon session of the house will resume.

Generally, on the first day of any session, the house is adjourned after obituary mentions.

That Trinamool Congress will take up the Manipur issue as a major tool to oppose nationally was given by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the party’s annual “Martyrs’ Day” rally on Friday.

While delivering her speech there the chief minister clearly said that she had discussion with her counterpart in Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on the possibilities of some leaders of the constituents of Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance, including herself, visiting Manipur and reviewing the situation there.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress had sent a five-member delegation to Manipur to review the situation in the violence- ridden NorthEastern state. Time and again the leadership of the state’s ruling party has accused the top leadership of being silent about Manipur and neglecting the violence issue there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor