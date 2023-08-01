Bengal cattle case: ED summons Bolpur municipality chair, her husband

Kolkata, Aug 1 Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the multi- crore cattle smuggling case in West Bengal has summoned Bolpur Municipal chairman Parna Ghosh and her husband Sudipto Ghosh at the agency’s headquarter in New Delhi.

The couple, known to be close confidants of Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum District President Anubrata Mondal, has been asked to be present at the ED’s New Delhi office on August 4.

Mondal is currently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

Neither the Bolpur municipality chair nor her husband has confirmed whether they will be present at the national capital on August 4 to face the questioning by the central agency officials.

Trinamool Congress Birbhum district leadership has claimed that such actions by the central agency are meant to destroy the morale of the common Trinamool Congress workers.

CBI, which is conducting a parallel probe in the multi-crore cattle-smuggling case in West Bengal, has decided to seek permission for fresh interrogation of Mondal in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

The CBI sleuths have been able to trace fresh assets registered in the names of Mondal, his family members and his close associates.

The counsel of the central agency has already informed a special court of CBI at Asansol in West Burdwan district about the information of the fresh assets traced by the investigating sleuths.

The CBI counsel has especially mentioned about a petrol pump registered in the name of Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal, jointly with the ruling party strongman’s close associate Bidyut Baran Gayen.

