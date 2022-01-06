Bengal CM rebukes his brother for not abiding Covid rules

Kolkata, Jan 6 Rebuking her brother for moving around outside with Covid patients at home, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the government might impose stricter rules if the number of Covid cases in the state don't come down.

Addressing a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said, "One of my sisters-in-law is Covid infected and her husband is moving around on the road. This cannot continue. I have told him that I don't want to see this. He will have to follow all the Covid rules and cannot behave according to his will".

"I am an outspoken person and I shall tell whenever there is anything wrong. Charity begins at home," sharing that she felt deeply offended that someone in her own family was violating Covid safety protocol.

"If the people are not careful then the government might impose stricter Covid rules. One should understand the situation. There are many policemen including the commissioner of Bidhannagar police commissionerate who have been infected by the virus. In the last 7-8 days, more than 45,000 people have been affected. We cannot take it lightly. I have asked the police to be strict," the chief minister said.

The chief minister also said that the state health department has already prepared 194 Covid hospitals and is making arrangements for more hospitals. "We have declared 403 containment zones, most of them in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas and if needed these containment zones will be increased," she added.

The Chief Minister said she would have a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, with the number of daily cases rising to 14,022 and the positivity rate crossing 23 per cent.

