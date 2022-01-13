'Bhagwant Mann tallest leader', but Kejriwal puts onus of naming CM on people

Chandigarh, Jan 13 Less than 24 hours after announcing that the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly polls will be announced within a week's time, the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said state chief Bhagwant Mann is the tallest leader but he put the onus of naming the Chief Minister on the people.

Launching the 'Janata chunegi apna CM' drive in Mohali near here in the presence of state party president Mann and state in-charge Raghav Chadha, the Delhi Chief Minister asked the voters to opt for tele-voting at 70748-70748 till January 17 and name their choice for the Chief Minister.

"Often, it is seen that the relatives of politic are made the CM face in some parties. Bhagwant Mann is very dear to us. He's my younger brother and the tallest leader of the party. We had decided that he should be the CM face, but he said the people should choose their CM," Kejriwal said.

Responding to this development, Mann told the media, "Kejriwal had suggested his name be declared as the CM face. I suggested the people of the state should be asked. Kejriwal agreed to my suggestion. The people will be assured of their choice."

The 117-seat assembly will go to the polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10.

A multi-cornered fight is expected as the ruling Congress, the BJP and its allies, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Akali Dal and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a group of farm organisations, are in the fray.

