Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Himachal Pradesh's Manser

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi which entered Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday resumed from Manser in Kangra district before heading towards its last leg in Kashmir.

Congress leaders Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh joined the Yatra in the Indora area of Kangra district.

The foot marchers entered the hill state from Milwan village in the Indora area of Kangra district around 6.30 am with the flag handover ceremony.

Thousands of people and supporters from the state welcomed Rahul Gandhi and participated enthusiastically in the Yatra.

While addressing the gathering at Manser, Rahul Gandhi said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was aimed at uniting the nation against the communal and divisive forces to give a strong reply to the nefarious designs of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the RSS.

Rahul Gandhi said that he has received a tremendous response from the general public during this Yatra and has also learnt a lot from the people of 'Bharat'. At the request of the Himachal leadership, he has made a few changes in his Yatra's route so that he could also cover Himachal Pradesh on his way to Kashmir.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while welcoming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the massive victory of the Congress was in fact the victory of truth over corruption and the credit goes to the dedication and hard work of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

He said, "Himachal Pradesh would also follow the path of unity, integrity and coexistence shown by the Congress party by launching 'Hath se Hath Jodo campaign'. I thank Rahul for changing his itinerary at the request of the Himachal Congress."

While welcoming Rahul Gandhi, MP and State Congress President, Pratibha Singh, assured him that the State Government and the Party would implement all the ten guarantees of the Congress as promised in its 'Pratigya Patra'.

She said that the State Government has already announced Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for its employees in its first Cabinet meeting and promises like providing Rs 1500 to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years would be implemented soon.

Later, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, State Congress President Pratibha Singh, and other dignitaries visited the historic Shiva Temple at Kathgarh and paid obeisance.

This 24-kilometre Yatra starting from Manser Toll Plaza will converge at Malout Village in the Indora area of Kangra district and is scheduled to enter Jammu & Kashmir on January 19.

The yatra will halt at 5.30 pm in Malot village of Indora where Rahul Gandhi would address corner meetings.

The Himachal leg of the foot march will conclude on the same day with a public meeting at Malot on the border of Punjab's Pathankot.

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Jammu & Kashmir on January 19.

J-K Congress In-charge of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rajni Patil on Tuesday said that NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, along with Sanjay Raut, MY Tarigami, and Mehbooba Mufti would join the yatra at different locations.

( With inputs from ANI )

