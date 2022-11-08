'Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Rajasthan between Dec 3 and 6'

Jaipur, Nov 8 The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi is expected to enter Rajasthan between December 3 and 6, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra told mediapersons on Tuesday, adding that the route for the Yatra will be issued in a day or two.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi has decided to travel over 3,500 km across the country to share the challenges being faced by the people, Dotasra said Congress workers in Rajasthan are excited to join the Yatra in large numbers.

The media in-charge for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Vibhakar Shastri, said that Independent India has witnessed three major yatras Vinoba Bhave's yatra for 'Bhoodan' movement in the '50s, the padayatra undertaken by former Prime Minister late Chandra Shekhar in 1983, and the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, who is making people aware about the faulty policies of the Centre.

Attacking the Centre, Shastri said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to bring down inflation, but petrol prices have increased from Rs 60 a litre to Rs 100 a litre, while LPG prices have jumped from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 during his tenure.

"Rahul Gandhi's Yatra is highlighting the real facts and hence people are supporting him," Shastri said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor