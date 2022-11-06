'Bhumi Pujan' organised to set up Assam Skill University

Guwahati, Nov 6 Assam Skill University, which is to be built with a cost of Rs 1000 crore by the state government, the 'Bhumi Pujan' of this ambitious project was organised on Sunday in Mangaldoi. This will be a first-of-its-kind in entire northeastern India.

The state government will build this institute with financial assistance from Asian Development Bank.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took part in this Bhumi Pujan ceremony, said that Assam Skill University, when functional, would act as a catalyst in the endeavour of the current dispensation to transform Assam into one of the most progressive states on all fronts in the country.

Referring to human resources as one of the most valuable wealth of a nation, Sarma mentioned that the upcoming centre for imparting skill training would contribute immensely towards the process of nation-building by preparing skilled employment-creators and job-seekers in conjunction with the demand of time.

Multidisciplinary areas of training such as School of Technology, School of Design and Creativity, School of Mobility, School of Management and Finance Training, and School of Healthcare, to name a few, would ensure one can opt for skill training in his or her areas of interests and not be compelled to take up a course for the sake of enrolling in a formal centre of learning.

Stating that skilled human resources are one of the most important prerequisites to attract investments, the Chief Minister said Assam Skill University would ensure the availability of a workforce that would compel major investors from all over the country and abroad to look at the state as one of the most favourable investment destinations.

"It would also provide a platform for socio-economic progression and upward mobility to youth of the state," he added.

Assam Cabinet Ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah, Chandramohan Patowary, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor