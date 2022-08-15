Biden calls India, US 'indispensable partners'

Washington, Aug 15 US President Joe Biden on Sunday called India and the US "indispensable partners" on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

"The United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement.

As the two countries also celebrate 75 years of establishing diplomatic ties, the US President said further, "India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity."

The two countries are also bound by "deep bonds" between their people, he added with a shout out to "the vibrant Indian-American community in the US (that) has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger Nation".

Biden concluded his statement saying, "I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world."

