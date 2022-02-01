Biden mulls visit to S.Korea in May: Report
Seoul, Feb 1 Us President Joe Biden is considering a visit to South Korea in late May after a new President takes office in the Asian country, according to a news report on Tuesday.
Biden is pushing for a trip to Japan for a Quad summit with his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterparts in the later half of May, Yonhap News Agency quoted the report by Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese daily.
This would be Biden's first trip to South Korea after he entered the White House in January 2021.
A new South Korean President is scheduled to take office on May 10, following the election slated for March 9.
