Bihar BJP chief compares Rahul to Osama bin Laden

By IANS | Published: June 10, 2023 02:57 PM2023-06-10T14:57:03+5:302023-06-10T15:10:15+5:30

Patna, June 10 In a scathing attack, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday likened Congress leader Rahul ...

Bihar BJP chief compares Rahul to Osama bin Laden | Bihar BJP chief compares Rahul to Osama bin Laden

Bihar BJP chief compares Rahul to Osama bin Laden

Patna, June 10 In a scathing attack, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday likened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to slain Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, saying that by just growing a beard, one cannot become the Prime Minister of a country.

While addressing a gathering in Araria to inform the people of the Central government's achievements in the past nine years, Chaudhary said: "Rahul Gandhi while enhancing the beard like Laden and roaming in the country will not make him Prime Minister. We perceive him as a 50-year-old child in politics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Bihar BjpSamrat chaudharyRahul GandhicongressPunjab Pradesh Congress CommitteeCongress PartyKarnataka CongressNationalist Congress Party Of Sharad PawarState CongressGoa CongressRashtriya Janata Dal CongressNationalist Congress PartyCongress General Secretary