Bihar BJP chief compares Rahul to Osama bin Laden
By IANS | Published: June 10, 2023 02:57 PM2023-06-10T14:57:03+5:302023-06-10T15:10:15+5:30
Patna, June 10 In a scathing attack, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday likened Congress leader Rahul ...
Patna, June 10 In a scathing attack, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday likened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to slain Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, saying that by just growing a beard, one cannot become the Prime Minister of a country.
While addressing a gathering in Araria to inform the people of the Central government's achievements in the past nine years, Chaudhary said: "Rahul Gandhi while enhancing the beard like Laden and roaming in the country will not make him Prime Minister. We perceive him as a 50-year-old child in politics.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app