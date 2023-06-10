Bihar BJP chief compares Rahul to Osama bin Laden

Patna, June 10 In a scathing attack, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday likened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to slain Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, saying that by just growing a beard, one cannot become the Prime Minister of a country.

While addressing a gathering in Araria to inform the people of the Central government's achievements in the past nine years, Chaudhary said: "Rahul Gandhi while enhancing the beard like Laden and roaming in the country will not make him Prime Minister. We perceive him as a 50-year-old child in politics.

