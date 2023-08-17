Bihar: BJP MLA registers FIR against his own party's MP, MLA

Patna, Aug 17 Alinagar MLA Mishrilal Yadav in Darbhanga on Thursday registered an FIR against three persons including Madhubani BJP MP Ashok Yadav, Kewati MLA Murari Mohan Jha and BJP leader Rajendra Chaupal for allegedly conspiring to murder him.

The FIR was lodged in Reyam police station in Darbhanga.

The incident was triggered when BJP leader Rajendra Chaupal alleged that Mishrilal Yadav and his son Dhiraj Yadav abused and assaulted him.

Following the FIR, Mishrilal Yadav also registered a FIR against him and Ashok Yadav and Murari Mohan Jha.

Chaupal is said to be a supporter of Ashok Yadav and Murari Mohan Jha but living in the constituency of Mishrilal Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor