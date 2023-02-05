Bihar: Cabinet expansion CM's prerogative, says Congress after Tejaswi Yadav's denial

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav's statement ruling out the possibility of cabinet expansion in Bihar, PCC Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday said that the cabinet expansion is the chief minister's prerogative and the "rest" can say whatever they want.

"The Chief Minister has said that more ministers will be made from the Congress. The Deputy Chief Minister doesn't have a cabinet," said Singh.

"During the meeting in Madhubani, he had said that more ministers would be made from the congress. The rest can say whatever they want. It has nothing to do with this," said the Bihar Congress Chief.

"The Chief Minister decides whom he wants in the cabinet. Everyone knows that Congress has 19 MLAs and four MLCs. The number of MLAs from other parties who are in the cabinet is three to four. According to this, Congress can have four ministers. I have spoken on the matter to Chief Minister and he has agreed," he added.

Speculations have been high that the seats in the Bihar cabinet might be increased after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued a statement saying that the Congress and RJD could be given more berths in the cabinet. However, Deputy CM Yadav said there is no possibility of cabinet expansion.

Yadav on Thursday said that his party has never demanded more cabinet berths and there was no discussion on it.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor