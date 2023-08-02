Bihar caste census: Ensure teaching in schools should not suffer, says Additional Chief Secretary

Patna, August 2 Following resumption of caste based census in Bihar, Education Department Additional Chief Secretary K.K Pathak issued fresh guidelines to all district magistrates asking them to ensure that the teaching in schools should not suffer.

He has asked the district magistrates to include teachers only in survey work and no other administrative work should be assigned to the teachers.

Pertinently, following Patna High Court verdict to lift the ban on caste based census, the district administrations are assigning physical surveys to the teaching staff of schools and colleges so that the census gets over in minimum time.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekher Singh, while inspecting the survey in Phulwarisharif on Wednesday claimed to complete the physical survey within one week.

Meanwhile, Bihar government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and requested it not to issue fresh directives before listening to the points of the Bihar government about the caste based census.

