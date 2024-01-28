Bihar in Turmoil: Nitish Kumar Eyes Record Ninth Term Expected to Join NDA Today

Amidst intense political speculation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could resign from his post today, potentially paving the way for a realignment with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and a record ninth term as Chief Minister. Reports suggest that following his resignation, expected around noon, Kumar could lead a new NDA government and be sworn in again at 4 p.m. Preparations for a swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan are said to be underway.

The Janata Dal (United) [JDU] legislature party is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m., followed by a combined meeting with the NDA legislators. Kumar's resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan is likely to follow these meetings.Should Kumar take oath today, he would break his own record for most terms as Bihar Chief Minister. Sources also indicate that multiple ministers, including Kumar himself, will be sworn in alongside him. The BJP is expected to receive two deputy chief minister posts, with Renu Devi a potential candidate for one position.

Kumar's path to a potential ninth term:

March 3, 2000: First term

November 24, 2005: Second term

November 26, 2010: Third term

February 22, 2015: Fourth term

November 20, 2015: Fifth term

July 27, 2017: Sixth term

November 16, 2020: Seventh term

August 9, 2022: Eighth term

January 28, 2024 (possible): Ninth term