Bihar in Turmoil: Nitish Kumar Eyes Record Ninth Term Expected to Join NDA Today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 28, 2024 09:36 AM2024-01-28T09:36:57+5:302024-01-28T09:37:52+5:30
Amidst intense political speculation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could resign from his post today, potentially paving the way for a realignment with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and a record ninth term as Chief Minister. Reports suggest that following his resignation, expected around noon, Kumar could lead a new NDA government and be sworn in again at 4 p.m. Preparations for a swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan are said to be underway.
The Janata Dal (United) [JDU] legislature party is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m., followed by a combined meeting with the NDA legislators. Kumar's resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan is likely to follow these meetings.Should Kumar take oath today, he would break his own record for most terms as Bihar Chief Minister. Sources also indicate that multiple ministers, including Kumar himself, will be sworn in alongside him. The BJP is expected to receive two deputy chief minister posts, with Renu Devi a potential candidate for one position.
Kumar's path to a potential ninth term:
March 3, 2000: First term
November 24, 2005: Second term
November 26, 2010: Third term
February 22, 2015: Fourth term
November 20, 2015: Fifth term
July 27, 2017: Sixth term
November 16, 2020: Seventh term
August 9, 2022: Eighth term
January 28, 2024 (possible): Ninth term