Bihar: RJD leaders talking like BJP, says Ashok Chaudhary

Bihar, July 7 Minister for Building Construction Department in Government of Bihar Ashok Chaudharyon Friday said that the RJD leaders are talking like BJP. The minister was referring to RJD MLC Sunil Singh who targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Prof Chandrashekher-K.K Pathak row.

Talking with the media persons in Patna, Chaudhary said Nitish Kumar has an experience of 18-years in holding the Chief Minister’s post and knows well about the deployment of the officials.

“The way RJD leaders are talking on this issue, I believe they are talking like the BJP. I want to tell them that a large number of well spoken leaders are in JD-U and they can give appropriate answers to them,” Chaudhary said.

“I am holding the ministry portfolio for five times both as a leader of JD-U as well as an alliance partner. I never face any loggerhead with the bureaucrats. The officers are doing their jobs and we are doing our jobs. Where is the conflict?”

Sunil Singh, the close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday came in support of Prof Chandrashekher and said that Nitish Kumar uses officers as a weapon to tighten up ministers.

He said that KK Pathak is an honest officer and he should be deployed in CMO so that every department would be benefitted from his honesty.

Meanwhile, the fight between JD-U and RJD does not seem to end here.

Sudhakar Singh, the former agriculture minister claimed that KK Pathak is a useless officer who has achieved nothing in his career.

“When he was in the liquor prohibition department as an additional chief secretary, a large number of people died due to hooch tragedy. Before that he was in the mining department and the sand mining was rampant. Now, he is in the education department and people will soon realise his style of working,” Singh said.

The performance of K.K Pathak is the worst now and he should be sacked from his post. Pathak is not a big leader that his decision would affect the politics of Bihar.

“He is a useless officer and I have given examples of it. Still, if any minister believes that he is a good officer then he should take him as the post of additional chief secretary of the department,” Singh said.

--IANS

