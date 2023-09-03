Bihar teacher associations to launch agitation from Sept 5 over leave cancellation

Patna, Sep 3 Bihar teacher associations have decided to launch agitation against the government from September 5.

A meeting in this regard was held in the Youth Hostel at Gandhi Maidan on Sunday for four hours where 15 teachers associations participated.

The associations unanimously decided to protest against the cancellation of teacher leave this year.

“We are working 252 days in the year while the target set by the education department is only for 220 days. Still, the department has slashed the leaves of teachers. We have decided to start agitation against the government’s action.

“All our teachers on September 5 -- Teachers Day -- will wear black ribbons as a mark of protest,” said Raju Singh, convener of TET primary teachers association.

Keshaw Kumar, President of Teacher Association Bihar, said that the agitation will start from September 5 and they will also burn effigies of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on September 9.

“Additional Chief Secretary K.K Pathak does not have knowledge about the teachers and schools of Bihar. We are working 253 days and he is talking about only 220 days. I don’t know what kind of calculation he is doing,” he said.

