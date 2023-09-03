Bihar: Teacher suspended after his sister ties Rakhi in school

Patna, Sep 3 A teacher of Bihar’s Khagaria district was suspended after his sister came on Raksha Bandhan day in school and tied Rakhi to him.

The teacher has been identified as Sunil Kumar, who was deployed at Mathurapur government school in Khagaria district.

The education department had cancelled the leave on Raksha Bandhan on August 31. As a result, the teachers were forced to come to the schools. As they were present in the schools, they had opted different ways to protest against the education department.

The sister of Sunil Kumar came from Bhagalpur district to the school and tied Rakhi on his hand. Sunil Kumar took the video with his sister while tying Rakhi and uploaded it on social media for the symbolic protest against the education department.

Following the viral video, the education department of Khagaria took cognisance of the matter and recommended the district education officer for the suspension of Sunil Kumar.

Accordingly, after the verification of the viral video, the education department has suspended him and also stopped the salary as well.

