Bihar: Unidentified gunmen attack Muzaffarpur restaurant

Patna, Aug 20 Unidentified gunmen have indiscriminately fired at a restaurant in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

The assailants came on motor bikes and fired on the restaurant. Some of the bullets hit the window panes.

A video of the incidents has also gone viral on social media. Some customers are seen taking dinner meals inside the restaurant and immediately protect themselves by crawling under tables to avoid coming into the firing range.

However, no one was dead or injured during the incident.

It is believed that the accused committed the crime to extort money from the restaurant owner.

“As soon as we came to know about the firing incident, we deputed a team of Sadar police station. Around 10 rounds were fired at the restaurant. Preliminary investigation reveals that it was not a targeted firing. We are investigating and will crack the case soon,” said Arvind Pratap Singh, City SP Muzaffarpur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor