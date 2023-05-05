BJP, Bajrang Dal workers recite Hanuman Chalisa at Congress office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 5 Tension prevailed at Congress headquarters here on Friday as workers of Bajrang Dal and BJP gathered there to recite Hanuman Chalisa to protest against the grand-old party's poll promise in Karnataka to ban Bajrang Dal.

Dozens of BJP and Bajrang Dal workers gathered outside Gandhi Bhavan and started raising religious slogans and chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

On an information about the protest, police had tightened the security at Gandhi Bhavan by deploying force and erecting barricades.

The saffron-clad protesters, who sat on the road in front of the Congress office, were detained by the police.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said if Union Minister Kishan Reddy and MP Laxman come forward he was ready to recite Hanuman Chalisa with them.

"We are Hindus. We have no objection in reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Let Kishan Reddy and Laxman come, we will together recite," Reddy said.

