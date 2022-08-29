BJP blames SP for allowing twin towers project in Noida

Lucknow, Aug 29 Hours after the twin towers in Noida were razed to the ground, BJP blamed the Samajwadi Party for allowing the project to come up.

The newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary blamed the Samajwadi Party for allowing the 'towers of corruption' to come up in Noida.

In a late-night statement on Sunday, Chaudhary said, "Akhilesh Yadav and every authority of that time should answer upon such illegal construction and I am sure that all these illegal constructions have taken place are under the then government's protection."

Chaudhary added that the way people "illegally make such illegal construction of property and earnings, there is a message for them that the government will take legal action against all. The act of demolition is a good message, and we should take lessons from it."

He said that the state government under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath is acting on all such illegal encroached sites.

"It is the resolve of the BJP and the Prime Minister that no illegal work should be protected. Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, we are acting on all such illegal encroachment works and illegal buildings because the bulldozer is going on," he further said.

Chaudhary also slammed the SP saying that at that time, no action was taken because the Samajwadi Party had always been giving protection to the mafia, but "this BJP government is taking all the legal actions on the order of the Supreme Court".

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also took to Twitter to corner the SP on the issue. "BJP's crusade against corruption continues, a high-rise building made by corrupts having patronage of Samajwadi party and higher than Qutub Minar was razed down in 9 seconds," Pathak tweeted.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya also tweeted, "Supertech Twin Towers in Noida is living proof of the policy of corruption and anarchy of the former SP government."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor