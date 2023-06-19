BJP candidates for panchayat polls raped mentally: Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata, June 19 West Bengal BJP state president, Sukanta Majumdar on Monday evening alleged, that his party candidates in South 24 Parganas filing nominations for the forthcoming panchayat polls are being "raped" mentally daily with the district police administration remaining silent and inactive.

Majumdar, on late Monday afternoon, arrived at the Raj Bhavan along with 30 BJP candidates from South 24 Parganas district, met Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and updated him on the continued violence in the district.

After coming out of the meeting, Majumdar told media persons that he has updated the Governor of the dreadful situation the party candidates in the district is going through.

"The only fault is that they want to participate in the electoral process. They and their family members are being beaten up regularly, houses of some of them are being vandalised. They are even being denied treatment after being injured in the attack," Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, the Governor, on Monday said that he decided to open a 'peace room' at the Governor House since some hooligans have opened 'war rooms' in certain pockets of the state.

"Violence in West Bengal is a reality and not fiction. I want information directly from the people and not filtered information. Safety and security is my prime concern," he said.

