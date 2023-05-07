BJP chief Nadda to attend special screening of 'The Kerala Story' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 : Amid the ongoing debate over the 'The Kerala Story' film, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will attend a special screening of the movie on Sunday in Karnataka's Bengaluru where he is campaigning for the party for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The BJP chief will attend the screening at 8.45 pm in the Garuda Mall.

Taking to Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya said, "'The Kerala Story' is an important movie documenting & reflecting social issues of our times, in Kerala & other parts of the country. It has a salient message for our young women. We are inviting young girl students of Bengaluru to join National President of BJP Sri @JPNadda Ji for a special screening of the movie, today evening at 8:45 PM, Inox, Garuda Mall, MG Road."

Earlier, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'The Kerala Story' movie is based on a terror conspiracy.

The Prime Minister said that the film 'The Kerala Story' shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. He added that the film is based on a terror conspiracy.

"'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design", the PM said.

He also hit out at the Congress party and said that Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank.

"Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank", PM Modi said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier said in a statement that the movie was deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the newly released movie has been made tax-free in the state stating that the 'The Kerala Story' "exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism,"

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bih, Siddhi Idn and Sonia Bal in the lead roles. The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

