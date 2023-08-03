BJP claims RJD is doing appeasement politics to earn Muslim vote bank

Patna, Aug 3 After the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released a video of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi worshipping the Tazia on the occasion of Muharram, the BJP has alleged that RJD is indulging in "appeasement politics" to gain the Muslim vote bank.

"Rabri Devi is worshipping Tazia in front of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in her official residence is sheer "politics of appeasement". With such a drama, RJD is trying to gain Muslim vote bank of the state. They will not benefit from it. I want to tell them that people of Sanatan Dharma understand their drama," said Bihar Opposition leader Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Reacting to the statement of Vijay Kumar Sinha, the RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed, said: "Rabri Devi respects every religion in the country. She worships every religion. What is wrong with it?"

"There is a competition going on between State BJP President Samrat Chaudhary and Opposition leader Vijay Kumar Sinha about who would spread the most politics of hatred in Bihar," Ahmed added.

