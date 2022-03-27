BJP doing politics, no rehabilitation under their rule: Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 27 Since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ruled for eight years at the Centre, but there has not been a single rehabilitation under their government, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday while slamming the BJP during a post-budget press briefing.

Kejriwal once again demanded that the film 'The Kashmir Files' should be uploaded on YouTube and the earned money from it must be spent on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.

He had also suggested to upload the film on YouTube during the state Assembly session on Thursday on the demand of making the film tax-free.

"BJP is doing politics over the issue. We demand 'The Kashmir Files' film to be uploaded on YouTube. The money earned from it should be spent on welfare of Kashmiri Pandits," said the Chief Minister.

Kejriwal attacked the BJP for the delay in holding MCD elections. He claimed that the MCD bill was tabled in the Parliament to postpone the civic body election.

He said there is no logic in reducing the number of municipal wards from 272 to 250.

"Now there will be delimitation exercises which will delay the election. Now the entire MCD will be run by the Centre which is unconstitutional, we will study it and go to court if needed," the Chief Minister added.

