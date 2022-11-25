BJP expects to win 32-plus seats in 2 districts in MCD polls

New Delhi, Nov 25 As the election for upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is nearer, all parties have ramped up their preparation with the BJP claiming to win more Assembly seats than that in the 2017 MCD election.

Reviewing the ground situation of Naveen Shahdara and Keshav Puram districts in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expecting to win more seats than the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Naveen Shahdara has 20 seats with 50 per cent women BJP candidates, expecting to win 100 per cent seats this time. During 2017 MCD election, BJP shrank to 12 seats out of the 20 seats.

Naveen Shahdara BJP President Manoj Tyagi told , "We are hopeful of getting all Assembly seats this time, reason being our district was one of the riots-affected areas, people have seen me how we worked for them. Even during Covid-19 we were working on the streets serving people. Plus point we have 50 per cent women seats that have good reach, specially among women voters, and always address the issues regarding their areas."

Keshav Puram has 18 seats this time after delimitation from 15 seats during 2017 MCD election. This district has total eight women seats of BJP, of which seven are new to MCD election. This district may get more than 12 BJP seats.

Among the other parties, 423 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the BJP, 334 from the Congress, 149 from the BSP, 31 from JD(U), 20 from AIMIM and nine from the CPI(M).

Of the total nominations, Independent candidates have the maximum share with 507 candidates, followed by AAP with 492 candidates. Three major parties the AAP, BJP and the Congress will go against each other in the upcoming civic body elections.

