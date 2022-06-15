BJP expels Rajasthan MLA for cross-voting in RS polls

Jaipur, June 15 Rajasthan MLA Shobha Rani Kushwaha, who dented the BJP by cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, was expelled from the party on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the Central Disciplinary Committee.

The expulsion letter sent by the committee to Shobha Rani said that she has publicly made false allegations against the party leadership instead of giving an explanation for cross-voting.

The disciplinary committee said that Shobha Rani made false allegations against the party high command. The decision has been taken considering her statement as her clarification.

Shobha Rani Kushwaha had voted in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari instead of BJP candidate Ghanshyam Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha elections. She is the MLA from Dholpur constituency.

Meanwhile, the BJP Working Committee meeting has started in Kota in which the strategy for the assembly elections 2023 will be decided afresh.

Along with this, the results of other elections held in the last three and a half years, including the Rajya Sabha elections, will also be analysed. After discussing the reasons for the defeat, preparations will be made to remove the shortcomings and contest the assembly elections with a fresh strategy.

Many officials of state and central organisations are involved in the meeting of the Working Committee being held at a private resort located on Bundi Road. Meetings have been kept in different sessions till 5 p.m.

After the meeting of the working committee, the political resolution will be passed and the upcoming programmes and campaigns of the organisation will also be decided. The party will enter the elections by promoting and publicising the schemes and achievements of the Modi government among the people of Rajasthan.

