BJP govt in Karnataka will prioritize conserving places blessed by nature: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], May 1 : As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced to implement the Uniform Civil Code among its top promises made in the mfesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday promised that his party would prioritize the promotion and conservation of places blessed by nature in the state.

Soon after the BJP's vision document was unveiled by the party's national president JP Nadda, in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa, Shah made the promise through his Twitter account on which he also shared a video showing the natural beauty of a place in Karnataka's Coorg.

"The natural beauty of Coorg is truly stunning. Its emerald-green forests and stunning landscapes are sights to behold. The BJP government in Karnataka will prioritize promoting and conserving such places blessed by nature," Shah tweeted.

Shah made the statement on the day when he held a roadshow at Tiptur Assembly in poll-bound Karnataka's Tumkuru on Monday in which BJP's mfesto will play a major role.

The BJP's 16-point election mfesto released on Monday included the implementation of UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose. It also promised to provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families annually.

Besides, the mfesto mentions setting up an 'Atal Aahara Kendra' in every ward of every municipal corporation to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the state.

Launch of the 'Poshana' scheme, through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna - siri dhanya through monthly ration kits; introduction of the National Register of Citizens and "speedy deportation of all illegal migrants"; development of Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as 'State Capital Region', and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program - centred around Ease of Life, cohesive transportation networks and enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation are among other promises made in the BJP mfesto.

Considered a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and the JDS, all parties are trying hard and leaving no stone unturned while some political leaders have indulged in hurling abuses.

Congress has been one of the leading players in Karnataka politics and has formed its government several times in the state.

In 2008, the party suffered a major defeat, winning only 80 seats in the 224 assembly seats.

But in 2013, it bounced back and won a majority winning 122 seats.

In the previous election, it won 80 seats and formed a coalition government with JD(S) which collapsed in 2019.

At present, it is the main opposition party in the state.

The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled to be held on May 10 while the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The election will be held to elect the 224-member Assembly.

This time it is expected that there will be a close contest between the ruling BJP and Congress along with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) playing a possible kingmaker role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor