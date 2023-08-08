BJP ignoring Manipur, says Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi, Aug 8 Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday accused the BJP of ignoring the strife-torn Manipur.

“Being from the North East, on the issue of Manipur, I was the first person from the Congress to speak. BJP has two MPs from Manipur, one is Union Minister. Why did not BJP tell about the actual situation of Manipur through its MPs from the state?” Gogoi said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress MP from Assam's Kaliabor while speaking on the no-confidence motion in the Lower House said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken ‘Maun Vrat’ (vow of silence) on Manipur and through this motion they want to break his ‘Maun Vrat’.

“When I spoke on Manipur, no MPs from Manipur and North Eastern Region, nobody challenged my statement,” he said referring to the BJP and its alliance parliamentarian from the region.

“Those people from BJP giving speeches on Manipur, no one has gone to Manipur. The attitude BJP has shown today, clearly it shows they are ignoring Manipur and not giving importance to the state.”

“Like Congress party has given its representative from North East to speak on Manipur. It would have been better if BJP would have done the same.”

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming the Biren Singh-led government for the current situation in the Northeastern state and demanded his dismissal.

