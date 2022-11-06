BJP increases lead in 6th round in Lakhimpur Kheri Assembly bypoll

Published: November 6, 2022 10:15 AM

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 6 The BJP has increased its lead in the Gola Gokarnnath Assembly segment. ...

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 6 The BJP has increased its lead in the Gola Gokarnnath Assembly segment.

BJP's Aman Giri has established a lead of 7,100 votes over his Samajwadi Party rival after the first six rounds of counting.

The SP candidate is Vinay Tiwari, a former MLA.

The by-elections on this seat were held on November 3 after the sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri passed away in September.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Tags : Gola gokarnnath assembly Gola gokarnnath assembly bjp Vinay tiwari