BJP increases lead in 6th round in Lakhimpur Kheri Assembly bypoll

By IANS | Published: November 6, 2022 10:15 AM 2022-11-06T10:15:03+5:30 2022-11-06T10:25:15+5:30
Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 6 The BJP has increased its lead in the Gola Gokarnnath Assembly segment.
BJP's Aman Giri has established a lead of 7,100 votes over his Samajwadi Party rival after the first six rounds of counting.
The SP candidate is Vinay Tiwari, a former MLA.
The by-elections on this seat were held on November 3 after the sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri passed away in September.
