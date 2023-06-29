"BJP is only party free from dynastic politics": JP Nadda in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 : Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday said that BJP is the only party which is free from dynastic politics and no other party in the country is untouched by it.

While addressing a public meeting in Bharatpur, JP Nadda said," Culture of politics has changed today. Dynastic politics has spread everywhere. Apart from BJP, no other party is untouched by dynastic politics. Only in BJP, people coming from ordinary families can become president of the party and nation's PM."

Earlier today in another program JP Nadda hailed the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the country's prestige in the world increased after PM Modi came to power.

He said that before 2014, India was known as a corrupt nation due to various scams including 2G and 3G, but since PM Modi came to power, the country's prestige has increased.

"Before 2014, India was known as a corrupt nation as many scams were done including 2G and 3G scams. India's prestige in the world increased after Prime Minister Modi came to power," Nadda said while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

"Today we can proudly say that BJP is the biggest political party in the world. All political parties in the country have become the parties of their families," BJP national president said.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Rajasthan's Udaipur Dabok Airport at around 11 am on June 30 and address a public meeting at Sawai Sthal Gandhi Ground and then leave for Jaipur at 2:30 pm.

These visits of top BJP leaders are aimed at gaining momentum for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan later this year.

