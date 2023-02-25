BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Bihar Minister Surendra Yadav for his remark on 'Agniveer'

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday lashed out at Bihar's Co-operative Minister and RJD leader Surendra Yadav for his remarks on Agniveer scheme, and said that the remark was 'shameful and offensive'.

"Nitish Kumar's minister has given a shameful & offensive statement about Army. What does Bihar CM think the country will be silent about after this comment? I don't want to take the name of the one who said offensive words for our Army," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also demanded that Surendra Yadav should be sacked for his remark.

"The minister has no right to be in his position. Nitish Kumar should at least save the credibility of the army. The people of Bihar want a change in state and they are looking towards our party. BJP will win both Lok Sabha elections and Bihar elections in 2025," Prasad added.

Earlier Bihar Co-operative Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Surendra Yadav while talking to the media in Katihar had said, "Exactly 8.5 yrs from now, country's name will be included among 'Hijdon ki fauj' (Army of eunuchs). I want to know from Prime Minister how our army will be able to compete with different armies of the world. What kind of training our army personnel will receive in mere 4.5 years? Hang those who came with this proposal."

The Agniveer scheme has come under fire from some quarters that it is overlooking the fact on training and tenure aspects of the soldiers.

The scheme was approved by Union Govt in June 2022.

The government will offer four years of employment in the Indian army under this program for all three services. The recruitment process for all three services has already been started.

( With inputs from ANI )

