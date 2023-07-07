"BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats in next LS polls": Assam deputy Speaker

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 7 : Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, on Thursday said the BJP-led NDA will sweep next year's Lok Sabha elections, winning more than 400 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking toon Thursday, Momin said the saffron party was on course to winning a third, straight term at the Centre, adding, "The BJP-led NDA, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win more than 400 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. People want development and they trust the leadership of Prime Minster Narendra Modi to deliver the goods."

Reacting to the political developments in Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state with 8 fellow rebel MLAs, Momin said, "The developments will add more strength to the NDA ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls."

Earlier, on Thursday, the BJP held a meeting in Guwahati to lay out its roadmap and a chart a plan of action focusing on the Northeast and eastern states West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam, apart from Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

BJP national general secretary BL Santosh, state unit presidents, state in-charges and other top office-bearers and leaders took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, the BJP reviewed the overall progress of the states and planned area-wise strategy for upcoming elections.

The BJP is moving through the gears ahead of the assembly elections in five states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year, as well as the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

