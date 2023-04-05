BJP meeting Christian delegation in Parliament as part of Kerala outreach: Sources

New Delhi [India], April 5 : The BJP on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of Christian leaders inside the Parliament, informed sources.

The meeting was a part of the party's outreach to the Christian community in Kerala, according to sources.

The meeting was orgsed by the Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also meeting the delegation, sources added.

Further details are awaited.

