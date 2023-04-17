BJP MLA Karam Shyam resigns as chairman of Manipur Tourism Corporation

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 17 : BJP MLA from Mpur's Langthabal Assembly constituency, Karam Shyam, resigned from the Chairman post of the Tourism Corporation of Mpur on Monday.

Shyam who tendered his resignation letter to the state's Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh alleged of not been assigned any responsibility as the Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Mpur.

"I am resigning from the post of Chairman of Tourism Corporation of Mpur Limited as I have not been assigned any responsibility as a Chairman," the BJP leader said in his resignation letter.

Earlier BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh resigned as the adviser to Mpur's CM on April 13. In his resignation letter, Radheshyam also complained of "not being given any responsibility".

