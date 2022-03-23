BJP MLAs organising free shows of 'The Kashmir Files'

Lucknow, March 23 As the craze for 'The Kashmir Files' grows by the day, the newly elected BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh have started organising free shows for the people in their respective constituencies.

Unnao BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta, two days ago, booked the cinema halls and offered free viewing of the film for his voters.

The MLA, said his aides, had booked one theatre till March 31 so that people can see the film which is now being promoted by the BJP.

Gupta has appealed to the people to watch the film which is a piece of history that had been kept hidden all these years.

Another BJP MLA from Sultanpur has also 'gifted' free shows of 'The Kashmir Files' to his voters.

"It is a token of gratitude for those who have voted for us. The free shows are even for those who did not vote for us," said the MLA, requesting anonymity.

"I do not want to be accused to trying to gain publicity on this issue," he explained.

More and more MLAs from the ruling BJP are now planning to book theatres and allow free viewing for the people.

"Since council elections are also being held, this is a better way of campaigning without much effort," the legislator from Purvanchal region said.

The BJP, interestingly, has asked its newly elected legislator to work in their respective constituencies and ensure the victory of the party candidate on 36 seats of the Vidhan Parishad that are going to polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor