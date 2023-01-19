BJP MLAs stage protest in Delhi Assembly calling Kejriwal govt "anti-farmer"

Calling the Kejriwal government "anti-farmer," BJP MLAs on Thursday turned up in the Delhi Assembly carrying "plough" and staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation.

Farmers in Delhi have to pay Rs 30,000 in road tax as the "anti-farmer" government has declared tractors as "commercial," Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri told reporters here.

"In Delhi's Nangli, the Kejriwal government has acquired the land of the farmers and only Rs 22 lakh per bigha has been given as compensation, which is much less than the surrounding areas. The opposition wants a discussion on this in the House. If the government is not ready for the discussion, then all the BJP MLAs will sit on a protest outside the Chief Minister's office," he said. Om Prakash Sharma, BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar also said that "farmers are being exploited in Delhi.

"We condemn this anti-farmer government. The compensation being given in Delhi is very less, and farmers are being exploited in Delhi. We oppose this government and the farmers should be compensated fairly according to the market."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a veiled dig at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in the state assembly session and said that the LG was acting like a "chieftain of a clan to please his masters".

The AAP leader attacked the L-G for his alleged "unconstitutional interference" in the functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

"According to Constitution, the decision on local governance has to be taken by states, not the Centre. Delhi LG is not obeying the Constitution or the decision of the Supreme Court's constitution bench," Sisodia alleged.

"I urge Delhi LG to not act like a tribal chieftain to appease his big boss but to follow Constitution. Instead of paying attention to law and order, Delhi Police and land encroachment, the LG is interfering in an elected government's work," he alleged.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor