BJP MP Parvesh Verma seeks removal of Swati Maliwal as DCW chief, writes to L-G

New Delhi, Dec 9 Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Friday sought the removal of Swati Maliwal as the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women after the court framed charges against her in a corruption case.

Verma wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena in this regard.

Speaking to , Verma said, "I have written to the L-G to remove Swati Maliwal from the post. Misuse of power has become a common thing for the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi government. There is rigging in every department. Yesterday, the court ordered to register case against Swati Maliwal".

He further said, "AAP leader and chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission has charges of misusing her position and recruiting volunteers of the AAP party to the commission ignoring rules. The Kejriwal government is creating new chapters of corruption everyday."

A Delhi court on Thursday framed corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Maliwal and three others for allegedly misusing their official position and gaining monetary benefits by illegally appointing people, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, in the women rights body between August 6, 2015 to August 1, 2016.

The case was registered after BJP leader and former chairperson of DCW Barkha Shukla Singh filed a complaint to Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in 2016.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against Maliwal, Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary and Farheen Malick for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and for other offences under sections 13(1)(d), 13(1)(2) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

"The above-mentioned facts do create a strong suspicion that recruitments to various posts were made during the impugned tenure of the accused persons for different remunerations in an arbitrary manner, violating all Rules & Regulations in which the near & dear ones were appointed and remunerations were given to them from public exchequer," the court said.

