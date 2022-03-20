BJP observers to visit Goa for legislature party meeting, decision on swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, says caretaker CM Sawant

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday informed that the decision about the swearing-in ceremony will be taken in the Legislature Party meeting that will take place tomorrow evening.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party observers will visit Goa on Monday for the Legislature Party meeting.

"I went to Delhi yesterday, BJP observers will be coming here tomorrow for the Legislature Party meeting. The decision about the swearing-in ceremony will also be taken in the evening tomorrow," Sawant told ANI.

BJP will stake claim and approach Governor to form the next government tomorrow after the legislative party meeting, said Sawant.

BJP leader Pramod Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night. The meeting carries much significance as the BJP is yet to announce the next chief minister of Goa.

After the BJP Parliamentary Board's appointment of Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan as the central observer and co-observer for Goa, the next Chief Minister's name will be announced in the BJP's state legislature party meeting.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates.

