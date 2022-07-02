BJP office-bearers meet ahead of NEC meeting

Hyderabad, July 2 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J. P. Nadda on Saturday inaugurated the meeting of national office-bearers of the party ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting beginning later in the day.

Nadda lit a lamp to formally inaugurate the meeting at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

The NEC meeting will begin after the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders in the evening.

Nadda earlier held a meeting with party general secretaries to decide the agenda to be discussed at the two-day NEC meeting. The draft resolutions were also discussed at the meeting of general secretaries.

Several union ministers, chief ministers of 18 states, presidents of state units of the party are among 352 delegates who will be attending the NEC meeting.

It is likely to discuss and pass various resolutions including political resolution. The achievements of the Narendra Modi government during the last eight years are also likely to come up for discussion at the meeting. A resolution hailing various schemes launched by the government will be passed.

Another resolution is likely to strengthen the party and bring it to power in Telangana.

The NEC is also likely to discuss the roadmap for Assembly elections scheduled in various states later this year and next year and also the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

