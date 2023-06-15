"BJP scared of Grand Alliance": Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 15 : Referring to the upcoming visits of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda to Bihar at the end of this month, state Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the BJP leaders are visiting the state because the party is "scared" ever since the grand alliance was formed.

"Ever since the Grand Alliance was formed and we have come with Nitish Kumar, there is panic in their (BJP) camp. These people are scared," Yadav said while addressing the reporters here.

He further emphasised that if the entire opposition contests elections unitedly, then the BJP will be ousted from the states where it currently holds power.

"If the entire opposition contests elections unitedly, then they are not going to last anywhere, these people know this and their internal survey is also telling them what will be their condition in different states? This is told by a BJP leader," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address a public rally in Munger and JP Nadda would hold a public rally in Jhanjharpur.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Bihar and will address a public rally in Munger on June 29. BJP national president JP Nadda will be holding a public rally in Jhanjharpur," Chaudhary said.

This will be Shah's fifth visit to the state in nine months since his party was ousted from power in the state in August 2022 after Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP, bringing an end to the coalition government in the state.

Last year, Amit Shah visited Punia, which is considered to be the capital of the Seemanchal region.

Later, in October, he visited Sitab Diara, the birthplace of late socialist stalwart Jai Prakash Narayan.

In February this year, he visited Valmakinagar and Patna the same day (Feb 25) and addressed Kisan Samagam organised on the birth anniversary of peasant leader Sahajanand Saraswati in Patna, in a bid to woo the Bhumihar community.

In April, Shah addressed a public meeting in Nawada.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of top Opposition leaders to mobilise the opposition against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be held in Patna on June 23, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh said earlier.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor