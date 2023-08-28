BJP slams Nitish Kumar for violating traffic rule

Patna, Aug 28 BJP senior leader and spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not wearing a seat belt while travelling, asking why did the cameras failed to detect the violation.

“When Baba Bageshwar came to Patna and did not wear a seat belt, the traffic police issued a challan against him. Now, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was travelling without wearing a seat belt but I don’t know why did the cameras not detect it and why isn't the Patna traffic police not imposing a challan against him?” Singh queried.

“The Chief Minister should respect the traffic rules, it will give a good message to the common people. There are 2,000 cameras installed on different stretches and imposing fines to offenders for the violation of traffic rules. I have a strong doubt that these cameras are selectively issuing challans to offenders that it wants to,” the BJP leader added.

On Sunday evening, Nitish Kumar had visited the JP Ganga Pathway, which is also known as the 'Marine Drive of Patna', to inspect the water level of the Ganga river.

