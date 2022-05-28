BJP to hold massive public outreach campaign to mark 8th anniversary of Modi Govt

All ministers in BJP-led Central and state governments and the party's elected representatives will take part in a massive public outreach campaign to mark the eighth anniversary of the Modi government from May 30 to June 14.

The party will focus on its priorities of the welfare of the poor, and good governance and will celebrate the government's service to the people.

Addressing a press conference, BJP general secretary Arun Singh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a reliable, popular, decisive, sacrificing, and ascetic leader and said that the whole country is with him.

Sharing the details of the campaign, Singh said that every day has been dedicated to farmers, women, scheduled caste groups, scheduled tribe groups, and minorities.

On May 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute cheques to children orphaned during the Covid-19 epidemic and will also announce a special scholarship for them, he said.

The next day, PM Modi will address people across the country through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Program from Ridge Maidan in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Singh further said, "The Modi government works on the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas. Therefore, there is no discrimination among people in our schemes of public interest."

As part of this campaign, a 75-hour public relations campaign will also be conducted from the booth to the national level, in which all the Union and state Ministers and elected representatives of the party will visit the villages.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor