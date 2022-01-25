BJP to release second list of candidates today

Panaji, Jan 25 The BJP is likely to release its second and final list of six remaining candidates for the Goa assembly polls by Tuesday evening, state party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said.

"Our first list of 34 candidates has been declared. For the rest of the constituencies, the state election committee has forwarded two to three names. But in some constituencies, we are trying to take political decisions differently, as a result of which the candidature was not declared. The remaining list will be declared by this evening," Tanavade said.

Goa's 40 assembly constituencies will go to polls on February 14.

Tanavade also said that top BJP leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will also be arriving in the state to campaign for the party.

"Amit Shah ji is arriving in Goa on January 30. SOP will be followed. Nitin Gadkari will also be arriving. Public meetings will be held as per SOP guidelines. We will be using the latest IT methods to reach out to people," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor