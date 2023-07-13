BJP to start Pasmanda Sneh Samvad programme with tag line "Swabhiman Se Utthaan ki ore"

New Delhi [India], July 13 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui on Thursday said that the party will initiate the "Pasmanda Sneh Samvad program" in order to enhance its engagement with the Muslim community, particularly the backward Pasmanda Muslims.

The program will carry the tagline "Swabhiman Se Utthaan ki ore" (upliftment and progress with dignity).

“Today, all the leaders have unanimously decided that we will start the Pasmanda Sneh Samvad program with the tagline ‘Swabhiman Se Utthaan ki ore’. We will go to the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha, will sit with the Pasmanda community and discuss with the top leadership and then will start the campaign after that,” Siddiqui said while talking to ANI.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP’s minority wing held a meeting to organise a programme to increase its outreach among the community.

The meeting convened by Jamal Siddiqui lasted for about two and a half hours.

After the meeting, Siddiqui, while speaking to ANI, said, “The Pasmanda leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party had come to the meeting and discussions were held with them. We have decided that by taking the party’s flag, we will try to fulfil the objective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Pasmanda society should also be uplifted.”

The BJP Minority Morcha is making a special strategy to take the government's plan to the people of the minority community, especially the Pasmanda Muslims and to make them in favour of the BJP.

However, Siddiqui further said that a proposal regarding the programme will be sent to party president JP Nadda.

“It is our endeavour to start this program from July 27, the death anniversary of the country's missile man APJ Abdul Kalam who is our ideal,” he said.

He further claimed that other parties have always used the community as a vote bank.

“Nearly 85 per cent of the Muslim population in India is Pasmanda. They have always supported SP, BSP, and Congress, but these parties have not brought the light of development to them. They have used the community as mere vote bank,” he added.

“PM Narendra Modi has always expressed concern about the education, employment, and health services for every citizen of the country. The community was left out from all these till now,” he added.

Notably, PM Modi, earlier in Bhopal had spoken of the plight of Pasmanda Muslims and Muslim women while addressing party workers under the BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

"Pasmanda Muslims have become a victim of politics. Some people are using the politics of appeasement to break the country. The BJP cadre should explain this to the Muslims and educate them so that they do not fall victim to such politics," the PM had said.

