BJP will cross the magic figure, says K'taka CM Bommai

Bengaluru, May 12 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday reiterated that the BJP is all set to cross the magic number and will get the majority.

"Congress will not get the majority, and hence the leaders of the party are talking to others," he underlined.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM Bommai stated the Congress does not have trust in its own members. "I have been saying one thing from the beginning. We will get a clear majority. We believe a comfortable victory will be achieved, and we will cross the limit of seats required for majority," he said.

"We have got information from every booth as well as every constituency from across the state and gathered inputs from the ground," he said.

"I have called high command and informed them about the ground realities here. The high command leaders have also expressed their confidence in winning the elections and formation of the BJP government," CM Bommai maintained.

