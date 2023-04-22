BJP will win both LS seats in Goa: Ex-Cong leader Churchill Alemao

Panaji, April 22 Former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Churchill Alemao on Saturday said that "the Congress is finished in the coastal state", and predicted that the two Lok Sabha seats will be won by the BJP in the next year's general elections.

Alemao, who joined the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2022 Goa assembly polls, has praised the work done by the BJP in the country and in Goa.

Addressing a press conference in South Goa, Alemao said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has done a lot of developmental work in his tenure, which Congress would not have done even if given the next 40 years.

"Congress is finished in Goa. It has no chance (of winning elections). They are nowhere. BJP has done development work. It will win both the seats of Lok Sabha in Goa," Alemao said.

Alemao, known as a mass leader, lost to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Venzy Viegas from Benaulim constituency in the 2022 assembly election.

"After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, peace has come into the nation. Earlier bomb blasts were taking place. Innocent people died in these blasts. Now bomb blasts are not taking place. Peace is important in life, which the BJP has given and I praise them for the same," Alemao said, adding India is now known as a peaceful country.

He said that though Congress won South Goa Lok Sabha seat in 2019, no developmental work has been done by the current MP from the constituency.



