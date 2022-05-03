BJP youth leaders learn good governance model of Sikkim & Uttarakhand

New Delhi, May 3 Two teams of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) the BJP's youth wing visited Sikkim and Uttarakhand to explore and understand the governance system of NDA-ruled states.

The visit was a part of BJYM's 'Bharat Darshan Sushasan Yatra' started for its ground level workers to introduce them to governance, the country's cultural diversity and tradition.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the programme in Karnataka.

A team of 20 youths representing 12 states led by Darjeeling MP and BJYM national general secretary Raju Bista visited Sikkim for four days, while another team led by national vice president Neha Joshi went to Uttarakhand.

The BJYM team which went to Sikkim made a visit to the Indo-China border - 'Nathula Pass' and got a chance to interact with the Indian Army officials and understand the historic as well as current relations of India with China on the ground.

It also learnt various initiatives organised at the borders around seven times a year to improve relations between two countries. The team visited the biggest tea estate - Timmi, hydropower plant and pharmaceutical company Glenmark.

The Uttarakhand team visited the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering - Uttarkashi which has trained over 35,000 mountaineers, Patanjali Food Park in Haridwar and Tehri Hydro Power Project.

BJYM national president and Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya said: "With the power of double engine governments of good governance at the Centre and the state, states can set new records for development. This is reflected in the progress of Sikkim and Uttarakhand."

Surya claimed that difference is also evident from the status of development works in the states where there is no double engine government. "Through the Sushasan Yatra, the karyakartas (workers) of BJYM got an opportunity to understand the culture, civilisation and economic progress of these states. The miracles they are doing in terms of infrastructure, education, industrial development and uplifting the status of the poorest of the poor. Very soon, double engine governments in many other states can join in this Sushasan under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Surya added.

