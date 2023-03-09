BJP's ideology is to break all other parties in the country: Lalan Singh

Patna, March 9 JD-U national President Lalan Singh on Thursday alleged that BJP has an ideology of breaking all parties of the opposition camp to rule the country.

His statement came a day after his party's Nagaland unit chief and sole MLA announced unconditional support to BJP.

"BJP has doing this in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur in the past and it has done again in Nagaland," Singh said.

"They have broken the opposition's governments in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and they also tried in Bihar, but we foiled their intentions in Bihar."

